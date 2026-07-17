Intuitive Surgical Aktie

Intuitive Surgical für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 888024 / ISIN: US46120E6023

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17.07.2026 07:25:41

Intuitive Surgical Earnings Up In Q2

(RTTNews) - Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG), a biotechnology company, on Friday reported higher net income in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year. The company also guided the full-year 2026.

For the second quarter, net income attributable to the company increased to $818.1 million from $658.4 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $2.29 versus $1.81 last year.

On the adjusted basis, net income attributable to the company increased to $1 billion from $797.9 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $2.80 versus $2.19 last year.

Income from operations jumped to $971.9 million from $743.4 million in the prior year.

Revenue for the period increased to $2.89 billion from $2.44 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, expects worldwide da Vinci procedure growth of 13.5% to 15.5% in 2026, with growth likely near the midpoint of the range.

The company projects an adjusted gross profit margin of 68.0% to 69.0% of revenue, including an estimated 1% revenue impact from tariffs.

Intuitive Surgical closed trading 3.43% higher at $402.33 on the Nasdaq. In the overnight trading is 9.92% lesser at $362.40.

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