Intuitive Surgical Rallies After Announcement Of Preliminary Q4, FY23 Revenue Reports

(RTTNews) - Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) gained 5% on Wednesday after announcement of preliminary revenue for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023, which was better than the Street estimates.

Currently, Intuitive's stock is moving up by 5.76 percent, to $349.59 from previous close of $330.56 on a volume of 1,208,470. It has traded in the range of $222.65 to $358.07 in the past 52-weeks.

For fourth quarter, the company projects revenue of around $1.93 billion, up 17% from last year, whereas analysts surveyed by Thomson-Reuters expect it to stand at $1.87 billion.

For full year 2023, the company anticipates revenue of approximately $7.12 billion, up 14% than last year. However, analysts expect revenue of $7.07 billion for the same period.

