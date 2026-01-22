Quantum Aktie

Quantum für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.01.2026 10:06:00

Investors Are Overlooking a Monumental Headwind With Quantum Computing Stocks IonQ and Rigetti Computing

For the better part of the last three decades, Wall Street and investors have had a game-changing technology or innovative trend to capture their attention and capital. Although artificial intelligence (AI) sports the highest addressable opportunity of any trend in recent memory, it was quantum computing stocks that took center stage in 2025.Over the trailing 12-month period, as of mid-October 2025, shares of IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) were up by 670%, while Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) had soared by over 6,200%! These are potentially life-altering gains that occurred in the blink of an eye and speak to the long-term potential of quantum computers.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Quantum Corp.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Quantum Corp.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

IonQ 41,50 -0,95% IonQ
Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs 12,00 3,09% Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs
Rigetti Computing Inc Registered Shs 21,20 0,00% Rigetti Computing Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 3
17.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.01.26 KW 3: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.01.26 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen höher
Am Freitag bewegen sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes auf grünem Terrain.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen