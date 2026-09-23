IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
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23.09.2026 17:40:22
IonQ Stock Rises 4% After NVIDIA Quantum Computing Center Deployment
(RTTNews) - IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is up 4.39 percent, gaining $1.79 to $42.53 on Wednesday. The move comes after the quantum computing company announced that its Superion 256 system will become the first on-premises quantum computing deployment at the NVIDIA Accelerated Quantum Research Center, where it will be connected to NVIDIA's AI infrastructure.
IonQ is currently trading at $42.53, up from the previous close of $40.74 after opening at $45.84 on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has traded between $41.63 and $46.02 during the session, with trading volume at 25.63 million shares versus average volume of 20.13 million shares.
The Superion 256 will be directly linked with an NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 system through NVIDIA NVQLink, with workloads orchestrated by the NVIDIA CUDA-Q platform. The companies plan to conduct joint research on hybrid quantum-classical computing, including applications in financial services, materials science and drug discovery. Shares have traded between $25.89 and $84.64 over the past 52 weeks.
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Nachrichten zu IonQ
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06.08.26
|IonQ-Aktie tiefer: Erneut rote Zahlen trotz Umsatzsprung (finanzen.at)
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05.08.26
|Ausblick: IonQ präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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07.05.26
|IonQ wächst kräftig und schlägt Analystenschätzungen - Aktie fällt dennoch (finanzen.at)
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06.05.26
|Ausblick: IonQ legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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|IonQ
|37,66
|5,86%
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