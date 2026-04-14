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Beyond Meat Aktie

Beyond Meat für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N7XQ / ISIN: US08862E1091

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14.04.2026 13:20:00

Is a Beyond Meat Turnaround Still Possible in 2026?

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) is running out of time to prove it has a future. In March, the company received a delisting notice from Nasdaq after its stock price remained below $1 for 30 consecutive trading days. The company has until Aug. 31 to get the stock back above $1 for at least 10 consecutive days or face removal from the Nasdaq Global Select Market. It's still under $1 a share, and a reverse stock split -- the simplest way to boost the price into the required range -- is on the table.Image source: Getty Images.That context matters. But it's also worth understanding what Beyond Meat is actually trying to do with the underlying business, because the rebrand happening right now is more interesting -- and more desperate -- than most coverage acknowledges.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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