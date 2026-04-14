Beyond Meat Aktie
WKN DE: A2N7XQ / ISIN: US08862E1091
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14.04.2026 13:20:00
Is a Beyond Meat Turnaround Still Possible in 2026?
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) is running out of time to prove it has a future. In March, the company received a delisting notice from Nasdaq after its stock price remained below $1 for 30 consecutive trading days. The company has until Aug. 31 to get the stock back above $1 for at least 10 consecutive days or face removal from the Nasdaq Global Select Market. It's still under $1 a share, and a reverse stock split -- the simplest way to boost the price into the required range -- is on the table.Image source: Getty Images.That context matters. But it's also worth understanding what Beyond Meat is actually trying to do with the underlying business, because the rebrand happening right now is more interesting -- and more desperate -- than most coverage acknowledges.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Beyond Meat
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01.04.26
|Beyond Meat-Aktie rutscht ab: Umsatz nimmt ab - Verlust schrumpft weniger deutlich als erhofft (finanzen.at)
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28.01.26
|Beyond Meat-Aktie: Eine Konzerngeschichte (finanzen.at)
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10.12.25
|ROUNDUP 3: Keine Entscheidung zu EU-'Veggie-Burger'-Verbot (dpa-AFX)
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10.12.25
|ROUNDUP 2: Keine Entscheidung zu EU-'Veggie-Burger'-Verbot (dpa-AFX)
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10.12.25
|ROUNDUP: Keine Entscheidung zu EU-'Veggie-Burger'-Verbot (dpa-AFX)
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10.12.25
|ROUNDUP/Heiße Phase: Kommt jetzt das EU-Verbot für 'Veggie-Burger'? (dpa-AFX)
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02.12.25
|Beyond Meat-Aktie volatil: Spekulativer Handel und erwarteter Short Squeeze (finanzen.at)
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11.11.25
|Beyond Meat-Aktie weit abgeschlagen: Höherer Verlust in Q3 als erwartet (finanzen.at)