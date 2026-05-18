Alibaba Aktie
WKN DE: A117ME / ISIN: US01609W1027
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18.05.2026 10:25:00
Is Alibaba a Buy on AI and Cloud Upside Potential?
Despite reporting plummeting profitability in its recent fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report (for the period ended March 30), Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) shares jumped as investors were excited about the Chinese company's artificial intelligence (AI) road map. The stock is now trading around breakeven on the year, as of this writing.Let's dig into the company's results and prospects to see if this is a good time to buy the stock.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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