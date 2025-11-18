Berkshire Hathaway Aktie
WKN: 854075 / ISIN: US0846701086
|
18.11.2025 10:15:00
Is Berkshire Hathaway Stock a Buy Now?
If you pay any attention to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) (NYSE: BRK.A), you're probably aware that the company is preparing for Warren Buffett's looming retirement. The legendary investor and longtime CEO will step aside at the end of the year, formally handing the reins to Greg Abel, his hand-picked successor.Berkshire has been a remarkably successful investment during Buffett's tenure, becoming one of the world's largest corporations and assembling a magnificent collection of subsidiaries and stakes in publicly traded companies. But now the famous holding company faces an uncertain path forward, arguably for the first time in decades.Should you consider buying the stock now? Should you wait until the incoming CEO, Greg Abel, puts in some time at the helm first? Here's what you need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
