Is Berkshire Hathaway's Greg Abel Is Changing the Script? Here's the Latest Tech Stock He Just Bought.

That didn't take long. Greg Abel has been CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) since January, and since then he's made several big moves. He bought homebuilder Taylor Morrison in July, although that fits right into the company's standard formula and will be merged with its existing homebuilding operations.

He also presided over a major purchase of Alphabet stock, although the position was initiated by Warren Buffett, who was still the company's chairman at the time.

His latest move, though, is a further push into tech. Berkshire first bought shares of holding company Bending Spoons (NASDAQ: BSP) in its initial public offering (IPO) in July, and the company just bought an additional $330 million in shares, bringing its total stake to 4% of the company.

Continue reading