Bloom Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A2JQTG / ISIN: US0937121079
|
03.03.2026 20:12:00
Is Bloom Energy Stock a Millionaire Maker?
With the stock market continuing to be buoyed by the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI), tech companies these days aren't short of ambitions. They could soon, however, be short of grid electricity.Just consider this: More than 35 gigawatts (GW) of data center capacity are currently under construction in North America, according to JLL. Can you guess what else draws approximately 35 GW of electricity per year? An entire industrialized nation like Italy or the U.K. The surging demand for electricity from data centers is so consequential to the U.S. grid that President Donald Trump addressed it in the State of the Union. To paraphrase: Major tech companies are obligated to build their own power plants -- or electricity prices will soar and communities will fight back. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bloom Energy
|
06.02.26
|Siemens Energy-Aktie springt an: Bloom-Energy befeuert Erholung (dpa-AFX)
|
04.02.26
|Ausblick: Bloom Energy legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Bloom Energy stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.10.25
|Ausblick: Bloom Energy legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Bloom Energy legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)