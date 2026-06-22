First Solar Aktie
WKN DE: A0LEKM / ISIN: US3364331070
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22.06.2026 07:00:00
Is First Solar Dirt Cheap Amid the AI Boom?
First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) has been on an absolute roller coaster. It has more than tripled over the past five years, but that includes multiple 20% and 40% drops along the way.Elon Musk has his eyes set on solar-powered AI data centers for SpaceX. Furthermore, the Solar Energy Industries Association released a report last year detailing how the U.S.'s AI leaders are investing billions of dollars into solar energy.Using solar energy as an AI data center power source can put less strain on the electric grid, and First Solar fits nicely into that objective. A 2% year-to-date drop in the stock price suggests that not every investor sees this opportunity quite yet. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu First Solar Inc
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25.02.26
|First Solar shares slide as tariff and demand woes bite (Financial Times)
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25.02.26
|First Solar shares slide as tariff and demand woes bite (Financial Times)
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25.02.26
|First Solar shares slide as tariff and demand woes bite (Financial Times)
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23.02.26
|Ausblick: First Solar gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
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09.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: First Solar informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)