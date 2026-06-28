Berkshir a Aktie

Berkshir a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056

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28.06.2026 21:15:00

Is GameStop the Next Berkshire Hathaway?

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) is a giant conglomerate built upon an insurance business. It was created over time by world-famous investor Warren Buffett, who stepped down as CEO at the start of 2026. Comparing any company to Berkshire Hathaway is a massive compliment. GameStop (NYSE: GME) isn't worthy of such a comparison at this point in time. But GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen has done impressive things at the helm and appears to have very big ambitions for the future. Could a comparison to Berkshire Hathaway be in the cards?Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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