IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
|
28.11.2025 22:15:00
Is IonQ Stock a Buy?
Quantum computing stocks have soared since 2024 as enthusiasm about the artificial intelligence (AI) boom has carried over to emerging technologies like quantum.While quantum stocks are still generating minimal revenue, they are making material technological advances, and tech luminaries, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, have given credit to the development, saying it could become very useful sooner than he had expected. Alphabet recently announced another milestone, that its quantum algorithm runs 13,000 times faster than a traditional supercomputer.IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) has emerged as the leading pure-play company in quantum, though the stock has underperformed peers like Quantum Computing Inc. Like other emerging technology stocks, IonQ has pulled back in recent weeks, but is IonQ a buy today? Let's explore what the stock is offering.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
