10.07.2024 12:45:00

Is It Too Late to Buy Apple Stock?

Demand for the iPhone sent Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock up nearly 10-fold during the past 10 years, making Apple one of the world's most valuable companies, with a market value of $3.5 trillion. Investors might be wondering if it can still deliver adequate returns from its current highs.Although iPhone sales fell last year, the stock is up about 19% this year and sitting at new highs after the company said new features powered by artificial intelligence (AI) will be included in Apple's iOS later this year.Apple Intelligence will be available as a free upgrade in iOS 18, but the advanced processors required for the new feature could drive strong demand for newer iPhone models and benefit Apple's share price.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

08.07.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
01.07.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
28.06.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.06.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.06.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 16 125,00 -0,46% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 210,00 -0,02% Apple Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX stabil -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Freitag seitwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex zulegen kann. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen