Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
02.12.2025 15:20:00
Is Meta Stock a Buy After Its AI Spending Spree?
Social media giant Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is aggressively investing in the buildout of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, including AI data centers, servers, and network infrastructure. The company guided for fiscal 2025 capital expenditures of $70 billion to $72 billion, up from the previous estimate of $66 billion to $72 billion and significantly higher than the $39.2 billion capex in fiscal 2024. Meta expects an even higher fiscal 2026 capital investment in compute capacity and increased spending on compensation expenses for AI talent.Despite these high levels of spending, Meta can still prove a smart pick for long-term investors with high risk tolerance. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!