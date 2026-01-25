Nebius Aktie

Nebius für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
25.01.2026 10:10:00

Is Nebius Group Stock Going To $0?

Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) has been a stock market darling over the past year, with the shares soaring more than 160%. This is because the company is delivering something artificial intelligence (AI) customers want right now, and that's capacity for their workloads. And this has been driving explosive revenue growth. The AI market is booming, and analysts expect it to reach into the trillions of dollars by the end of the decade. This sounds like great news for Nebius. But it's important to look at the complete picture, which may not result in every AI stock soaring. After Nebius' enormous gain, could the stock possibly stumble -- and maybe even go to $0? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nebius

mehr Nachrichten