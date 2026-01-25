Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
25.01.2026 10:10:00
Is Nebius Group Stock Going To $0?
Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) has been a stock market darling over the past year, with the shares soaring more than 160%. This is because the company is delivering something artificial intelligence (AI) customers want right now, and that's capacity for their workloads. And this has been driving explosive revenue growth. The AI market is booming, and analysts expect it to reach into the trillions of dollars by the end of the decade. This sounds like great news for Nebius. But it's important to look at the complete picture, which may not result in every AI stock soaring. After Nebius' enormous gain, could the stock possibly stumble -- and maybe even go to $0? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
