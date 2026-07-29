Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

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29.07.2026 11:45:00

Is Palantir Still a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) has minted many millionaires during the past three years. The artificial intelligence (AI) software company hovered near penny-stock territory in 2023 and is currently valued at about $125 per share. It used to trade for more than $200 per share at its all-time high, showing how much the stock has gained in recent years.However, some investors may be concerned that most of the gains are in the past. The millionaire-maker stocks of yesterday aren't always the millionaire-makers of today. Palantir has some compelling fundamentals that suggest it can flip the script, but there are some meaningful hurdles new investors face.Image source: Getty ImagesContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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