Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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22.04.2026 20:31:00
Is Palantir Stock Still Overvalued?
Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) has a reputation for being an overvalued stock. It came by that reputation honestly, as it truly was one of the most expensive stocks on the market by the standard valuation metrics for a while. However, with the stock now down by around 30% from its all-time high, is it still overvalued, or might it actually have entered buying territory?Image source: The Motley Fool.Palantir didn't soar to a lofty premium for no reason. It is one of the premier AI application companies and has been integrating AI into its products since its inception. Originally, its products were tailored for government use and saw heavy utilization in the military and intelligence sectors. Even now, they are seeing massive use in these areas, and they have been heavily utilized during the Iran war. Palantir eventually expanded into other government use cases and into the commercial world as well. While government revenue still accounts for the majority of Palantir's top line, commercial revenue is now a significant part of the business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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