Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
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15.07.2026 02:05:00
Is SpaceX Stock a Millionaire Maker? There Are 2 Things That Will Define That Answer.
There's a strong case to be made that Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX, is the most hyped initial public offering (IPO) of all time. It raised a record $75 billion during its IPO, hitting the market with an initial valuation of $1.77 trillion -- making it one of the world's most valuable companies.There are tons of people excited about SpaceX as a company, but there are also tons of people who are only excited about the stock and how much money it could potentially make them. They see CEO Elon Musk as a visionary who made plenty of millionaires through Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and wonder if SpaceX is on that same path.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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