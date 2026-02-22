Going Aktie
WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
22.02.2026 11:33:00
Is Teladoc Stock Going to $0 -- or Ready for a Comeback?
Over the past five years, Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) has lost more than 98% of its market value, as the telemedicine specialist failed to reproduce the success it had during the earlier pandemic years.Teladoc Health has been looking to turn things around. It hopes that several of its initiatives will eventually pay off. But how likely is that?Let's look a bit deeper into Teladoc and decide whether the stock will keep plummeting until its shares become essentially worthless or whether there is a strong chance it can stage a rebound.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
