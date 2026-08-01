BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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01.08.2026 10:00:00
Is TerraPower the Next Oklo? Inside Bill Gates' Nuclear Bet.
Bill Gates has poured more than $1 billion of his own money into TerraPower, the nuclear company he co-founded, and his bet is finally rising out of the Wyoming ground. With artificial intelligence (AI) supercharging demand for round-the-clock clean power, nuclear has become the hottest corner of the energy market.So investors are asking the natural question: Is TerraPower the next great nuclear stock -- the next Oklo (NYSE: OKLO)? The short answer is that you can't buy privately held TerraPower. But two publicly traded companies let you play the very same bet.TerraPower's flagship is the Natrium reactor, a 345-megawatt sodium-cooled design paired with a molten salt storage system that can surge output to 500 megawatts when the grid needs it. In April, the company broke ground in Kemmerer, Wyoming, on what is set to be the first utility-scale advanced nuclear plant in the country. It even secured the first construction permit the U.S. nuclear regulator has ever issued for a commercial reactor that is not a traditional water-cooled design. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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