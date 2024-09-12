|
12.09.2024 15:48:46
Janssen-Cilag Announces First EMA Submission For Nipocalimab - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Janssen-Cilag International NV, a Johnson & Johnson company, announced the submission of the Marketing Authorisation Application to the European Medicines Agency seeking first approval of nipocalimab for the treatment of people living with generalised myasthenia gravis. The application included data from the Phase 3 Vivacity-MG3 study.
Bill Martin, Ph.D., Global Therapeutic Area Head, Neuroscience, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, said: "The filing for approval of nipocalimab represents an important step forward as Johnson & Johnson continues to push the boundaries of research to develop innovative solutions to treat autoantibody-driven diseases, building on decades of expertise in neuroscience and immunology."
