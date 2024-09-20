|
20.09.2024 14:04:14
Janssen-Cilag Reports CHMP Recommendation For Daratumumab - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Janssen-Cilag International NV, a Johnson & Johnson company, announced the CHMP of the European Medicines Agency has recommended the approval of a Type II variation for DARZALEX, or daratumumab, subcutaneous formulation. The CHMP recommendation for daratumumab is supported by data from the Phase 3 PERSEUS study. Daratumumab is currently approved in eight indications for multiple myeloma.
The company said the positive CHMP opinion follows the recent FDA approval of daratumumab SC in combination with D-VRd for induction and consolidation in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who are eligible for autologous stem-cell transplant.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Johnson & Johnsonmehr Nachrichten
|
19.09.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Donnerstagshandels stärker (finanzen.at)
|
18.09.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Johnson Johnson-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Johnson Johnson-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
13.09.24
|NYSE-Handel: So entwickelt sich der Dow Jones mittags (finanzen.at)
|
12.09.24
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones verbucht nachmittags Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
12.09.24
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones mittags leichter (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.24
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones klettert zum Ende des Mittwochshandels (finanzen.at)
|
11.09.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Johnson Johnson-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Johnson Johnson von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
10.09.24
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones fällt zum Start des Dienstagshandels (finanzen.at)