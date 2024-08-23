|
23.08.2024 14:51:56
Janssen-Cilag's Balversa Gets EC Approval For Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma
(RTTNews) - Janssen-Cilag International NV, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), announced on Friday that the European Commission has approved Balversa or Erdafitinib, as a once-daily oral treatment for adult patients with unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma, with fibroblast growth factor receptor 3.
Henar Hevia, senior director of Oncology at Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, said, "The approval of erdafitinib as a precision therapy further highlights the importance of FGFR testing for all patients with metastatic urothelial cancer, and the need for a multi-disciplinary team approach to optimise outcomes for each patient."
This approval was granted based on findings from Cohort 1 of the Phase 3 THOR study, which demonstrated that erdafitinib reduced the risk of death by 36% compared to chemotherapy.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Johnson & Johnsonmehr Nachrichten
|
22.08.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones gibt zum Handelsende nach (finanzen.at)
|
21.08.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Johnson Johnson-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Johnson Johnson von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
20.08.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Start des Dienstagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
15.08.24
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones bewegt sich nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
15.08.24
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones zum Start mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
14.08.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Johnson Johnson-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Johnson Johnson-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
13.08.24
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones steigt zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
13.08.24
|Dienstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich fester (finanzen.at)