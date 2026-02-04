Johnson Controls International Aktie

Johnson Controls International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AQCA / ISIN: IE00BY7QL619

04.02.2026 13:04:18

Johnson Controls Inc Q1 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $555 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $363 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Johnson Controls Inc reported adjusted earnings of $547 million or $0.89 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $5.797 billion from $5.426 billion last year.

Johnson Controls Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $555 Mln. vs. $363 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.90 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue: $5.797 Bln vs. $5.426 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.11 Next quarter revenue guidance: 5 % Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.55 To $ 4.70

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Johnson Controls International PLC 111,94 2,30% Johnson Controls International PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

EZB-Zinsentscheid im Blick: ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich in Rot
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt steckten am Donnerstag Verluste ein. An den US-Börsen dominierten die Verkäufer. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Donnerstag größtenteils rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

