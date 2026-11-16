HBM Healthcare Investments Aktie

HBM Healthcare Investments ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 984345 / ISIN: CH0012627250

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16.11.2026 17:47:03

Key Figures 15.11.2026

HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures
Key Figures 15.11.2026

16.11.2026 / 17:47 CET/CEST

 

in CHF

Performance in %

 

15.11.2026

MTD

FYTD

CYTD

NAV

CHF 281.07

-0.2

4.0

3.3

Share Price

CHF 223.00

-0.4

3.1

2.4

Total Net Assets (in million)

1'829

 

 

 
HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
CH-6300 Zug - Switzerland
Tel.  +41 41 710 75 77
Fax  +41 41 710 75 78
 
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Disclaimer:

This message may contain confidential or privileged Information and is intended only for the use of the addressee named above. If you are not the intended recipient of this message, you are hereby notified that you must not use, copy, disclose or take any action based on this message or information herein. If you have received this message by error, please advise the sender immediately and delete this message. The publication is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or subscribe for securities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator or guarantee of future results, prices of shares and the income from them may fall as well as rise and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The investor must be aware of the investment risk and personal risk ability. Some information quoted was obtained from external sources HBM considers to be reliable. HBM cannot guarantee the adequacy, accuracy, timeliness or completeness of or be held responsible or liable for errors of fact regarding such data and information obtained from third parties, and this data may change with market conditions.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41438887171
Fax: +41438887172
E-mail: info@hbmhealthcare.com
Internet: https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
ISIN: CH0012627250
Valor: 1262725
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2435426

 
End of News EQS News Service

2435426  16.11.2026 CET/CEST

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HBM Healthcare Investments AG 237,50 -0,21% HBM Healthcare Investments AG

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