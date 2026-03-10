Kohl's Aktie
WKN: 884195 / ISIN: US5002551043
|
10.03.2026 12:36:43
Kohl's Introduces FY26 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Kohl's (KSS) said, for fiscal 2026, the company expects: net sales and Comparable sales in a range of a decrease of 2% to flat; adjusted operating margin in the range of 2.8% to 3.4%; and adjusted EPS in the range of $1.00 to $1.60.
For the fourth quarter, the company's bottom line came in at $125 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $48 million, or $0.43 per share, last year. Excluding items, Kohl's reported adjusted earnings of $125 million or $1.07 per share for the period. Revenue for the period fell 4.2% to $5.173 billion from $5.397 billion last year. Fourth quarter net sales decreased 3.9% and comparable sales decreased 2.8%.
In pre-market trading on NYSE, Kohl's shares are down 7.97 percent to $13.62.
