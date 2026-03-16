

EQS-Media / 16.03.2026 / 13:54 CET/CEST



LAIQON receives ISO 27001 certification

TÜV Rheinland certifies information security management system of LAIQON AG and LAIC subgroup

Hamburg, 16 March 2026

LAIQON AG and the LAIC subgroup have been certified to ISO 27001 by TÜV Rheinland. The independent audit documents compliance with clearly defined policies, processes and control mechanisms designed to protect sensitive data and business-critical processes. Information security is an integral part of the business model and a key trust factor for customers, partners and investors, particularly in a sensitive and highly regulated environment such as the financial sector.

ISO 27001 is an internationally recognised standard for information security management systems (ISMS). It defines binding requirements for the establishment, implementation, maintenance and continuous improvement of an ISMS in order to ensure the long-term confidentiality, integrity and availability of information. The standard is based on a risk-based approach that covers both digital and physical information.

The certification is the result of a technological and organisational transformation at LAIQON that has been consistently pursued since 2021. Central to this effort was the development of the Digital Asset Platform 4.0 (DAP 4.0), a cloud-based, highly integrated and scalable IT platform that now forms the technological backbone of the entire Group.

Since 2021, LAIQON has unified previously fragmented IT landscapes, fully migrated them to secure and elastic cloud infrastructures, and, in parallel, established an ISO 27001-compliant ISMS that meets regulatory requirements. This ISMS is based on clearly defined policies and processes for managing information security. The effectiveness of this structured and rule-based approach was confirmed in 2025 through the audits required by the standard. An internal audit conducted with external support was followed by the external certification audit by TÜV Rheinland in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The official certificate handover took place on 13 March at LAIQON's headquarter in Hamburg. Ralph Freude, Head of businessline ict at TÜV Rheinland, presented the ISO certificate to Dipl.-Ing. Achim Plate, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Claas Müller-Lankenau, Division Executive and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), and Raik Czosnowski, IT Project Manager, all of LAIQON AG. "For us, ISO 27001 is not a formal seal of approval, but the result of a clearly defined, long-term Group IT strategy. To achieve this, we have rebuilt our platform from the ground up and firmly integrated information security into technology, processes and the organisation," says Dr Claas Müller-Lankenau. "For our customers and partners, the certification means a high degree of transparency, security and reliability. It demonstrates that we protect sensitive data and business-critical processes in accordance with internationally recognised standards and also reliably meet relevant regulatory requirements."

With the ISO 27001 certification of LAIQON AG and the LAIC subgroup, LAIQON has reached another milestone in implementing its IT and digital strategy. The ISO 27001-compliant policies are to be applied to additional Group companies in the first quarter of 2026. Going forward, alongside the continuous improvement of the ISMS, the focus will be on expanding the ISMS across the LAIQON Group as well as the secure and targeted integration of new digital and AI-enabled services and applications. In doing so, LAIQON AG underlines its ambition to continue growing as a reliable partner for digital asset and wealth management under its GROWTH 28 strategy and to sustainably strengthen its position in the European market.

About LAIQON AG:

LAIQON AG (LQAG) is a rapidly growing premium wealth specialist with a focus on sustainable investments. The company manages assets under trusteeship of around EUR 10.2 billion (as of 30 September 2025).

Founded in 1995, the bank-independent company has been listed on the stock exchange since 2005. Since March 2017, LAIQON AG has been listed in the Scale segment (ISIN: DE000A12UP29) of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt.

The LAIQON Group, headquartered in Hamburg with offices in Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin, offers institutional and private investors a broad portfolio of sustainable products and solutions via its platform. These include, for example, actively and AI-managed mutual/special funds, standardised and also holistic, individual asset management, wealth management cooperations and consulting for strategic asset allocation. The AI subsidiary LAIC®, with its selfly developed LAIC ADVISOR®, is one of the pioneers of artificial intelligence in wealth management.

LAIQON relies on state-of-the-art platform technology for its processes and data management. The Digital Asset Platform (DAP 4.0) enables the LAIQON Group to map all services, from asset and risk management to onboarding and customer reporting, completely digitally. LAIC can thus scale to any volume and makes its products and services available to third parties as a white label partner.

With its GROWTH 28 strategy, LAIQON AG aims to position itself as one of the leading AI mid-cap companies in European wealth management.

Contact:

Hendrik DunckerIR/PRLAIQON AGAn der Alster 4220099 HamburgTel: +49-40-325678-132Fax: +49-40-325678-99Mail: ir@laiqon.com