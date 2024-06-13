Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
13.06.2024 15:33:13

Liberty Global To Take Controlling Interest In Formula E - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Liberty Global Ltd. (LBTYA, LBTYB, LBTYK) said it will acquire shares held by Warner Bros. Discovery in the electric car racing series Formula E. This will bring Liberty Global's total share of ownership in Formula E to 65%.

Formula E is the only FIA sanctioned electric world motor racing championship. It now has almost 400 million fans around the world, 11 teams and 22 drivers on the grid.

Mike Fries, CEO, Liberty Global, said: "Formula E has a massive potential for further growth while integrating the most advanced sustainability standards in sports."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Warner Bros. Discoverymehr Nachrichten