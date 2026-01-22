Life Time Group Holdings Aktie

Life Time Group Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C4Y1 / ISIN: US53190C1027

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.01.2026 13:02:08

Life Time Group Preliminary Q4 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) issued its preliminary estimated unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter. Net income is estimated to increase 226.6% to $120 - $123 million for the fourth quarter. EPS is estimated to increase 211.8% to $0.52 - $0.54. Adjusted EPS is projected to increase 22.2% to $0.32 - $0.34. Total revenue is expected to increase 12.2% to $743 - $745 million for the fourth quarter.

Life Time Group introduced select guidance for fiscal 2026. Adjusted net income is expected in a range of $369 - $378 million. Total revenue is anticipated in a range of $3.30 - $3.33 billion. Comparable center revenue growth is expected in a range of 6.3% to 7.3%.

The company plans to release fourth quarter results on February 24, 2026.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Life Time Group Holdings Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Life Time Group Holdings Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Life Time Group Holdings Inc Registered Shs 28,84 3,33% Life Time Group Holdings Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 3
17.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.01.26 KW 3: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.01.26 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen höher
Am Freitag bewegen sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes auf grünem Terrain.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen