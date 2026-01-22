Life Time Group Preliminary Q4 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) issued its preliminary estimated unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter. Net income is estimated to increase 226.6% to $120 - $123 million for the fourth quarter. EPS is estimated to increase 211.8% to $0.52 - $0.54. Adjusted EPS is projected to increase 22.2% to $0.32 - $0.34. Total revenue is expected to increase 12.2% to $743 - $745 million for the fourth quarter.

Life Time Group introduced select guidance for fiscal 2026. Adjusted net income is expected in a range of $369 - $378 million. Total revenue is anticipated in a range of $3.30 - $3.33 billion. Comparable center revenue growth is expected in a range of 6.3% to 7.3%.

The company plans to release fourth quarter results on February 24, 2026.

