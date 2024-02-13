13.02.2024 13:04:06

Marriott International Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $848 million, or $2.87 per share. This compares with $673 million, or $2.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Marriott International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.06 billion or $3.57 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $6.10 billion from $5.92 billion last year.

Marriott International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $848 Mln. vs. $673 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.87 vs. $2.12 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.12 -Revenue (Q4): $6.10 Bln vs. $5.92 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.12 to $2.19

