|
13.02.2024 13:04:06
Marriott International Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $848 million, or $2.87 per share. This compares with $673 million, or $2.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Marriott International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.06 billion or $3.57 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $6.10 billion from $5.92 billion last year.
Marriott International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $848 Mln. vs. $673 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.87 vs. $2.12 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.12 -Revenue (Q4): $6.10 Bln vs. $5.92 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.12 to $2.19
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Marriott Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
13.02.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht am Nachmittag Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.24
|Verluste in New York: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 am Dienstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.24
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 fällt zum Start des Dienstagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
07.02.24
|S&P 500-Titel Marriott-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Marriott-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
31.01.24
|S&P 500-Wert Marriott-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Marriott-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Marriott stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
24.01.24
|S&P 500-Papier Marriott-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Marriott von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
17.01.24
|S&P 500-Wert Marriott-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Marriott-Investment von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Marriott Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Marriott Inc.
|228,00
|-0,59%