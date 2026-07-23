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23.07.2026 17:41:17

Mastercard Adds Security Controls, Single API To Virtual Card Platform

(RTTNews) - Mastercard Inc. (MA), the U.S. payments network, Thursday announced expansion of 'In Control' virtual card number platform with new security controls, embedded payments and a single API connection.

The payments company said the enhancements to its business-to-business payments platform were aimed at helping issuers, corporates and platforms manage virtual card programs with greater control and less integration work.

Mastercard said its virtual card ecosystem now spans issuers, direct platforms and corporates across 43 countries and 174 currencies. The company cited data from Kaiser Associates calling 'In Control' the industry-leading virtual card number platform.

The Company will be rolling out two new controls across the virtual card lifecycle. 'Issuer Enforced Controls' let issuers set spend limits, transaction caps and validity periods at card creation. 'Clearing Controls,' first introduced last year, is intended to let corporates and platforms block invalid transactions and manage payment timing beyond authorization.

Citigroup Inc. (C), the U.S. bank, is live with both controls and is expected to be the first issuer to roll them out globally later this year, Mastercard said.

The Company also expanded 'Commercial Connect API,' the market's only single API front door for virtual cards, according to Kaiser Associates.

New features include the ability to apply multiple control sets at the real card level and to combine virtual card creation and payment initiation in one step.

Mastercard said fraud rates on virtual cards were less than one-fifth of those on non-virtual cards, and even lower for cards issued through 'In Control.'

Since launching its embedded virtual card program in March 2025, Mastercard said dozens of partners in expense management, ERP, accounts payable, travel, hospitality, healthcare and e-commerce had joined. It cited a new integration with SAP SE (SAP), the German software company, and a mobile virtual card launch with HSBC Holdings Plc. (HSBA.L), the UK bank, in the UAE.

On the NYSE, shares of Mastercard are currently losing 0.86 percent, changing hands at $527.41.

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