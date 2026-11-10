MaxCyte Aktie
WKN DE: A2AGVE / ISIN: US57777K1060
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10.11.2026 12:18:12
MaxCyte To Acquire Akron
(RTTNews) - MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Akron BioProducts LLC from affiliates of Arcline Investment Management for total consideration of $151.8 million. At the close of the transaction, MaxCyte will pay $105.0 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments, plus 20,639,733 shares of MaxCyte common stock valued at approximately $26.8 million. Also, MaxCyte will pay $20.0 million in total guaranteed deferred payments, consisting of $10.0 million each, payable on the first business day of January 2028 and January 2029.
Akron is a supplier of GMP-grade reagents and ancillary materials used throughout the cell therapy manufacturing workflow, including at critical steps before and after cell engineering, including electroporation, from expansion through cryopreservation.
MaxCyte has secured a new credit facility with MidCap Financial of up to $75.0 million, which includes a $55.0 million term loan and a $20.0 million revolving credit facility.
In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, MaxCyte shares are up 11.54 percent to $1.45.
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|MaxCyte Inc
|1,18
|3,51%
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