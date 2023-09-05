|
05.09.2023 15:00:00
MEDIA ALERT: Intuit to Host Innovation Day to Unveil New Generative AI Platform and Product Experiences for Consumers, Small Businesses
Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, is hosting Intuit Innovation Day, a special virtual event on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.
WHAT: Join us for a special virtual event with Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi and the company’s executive leaders for TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp to learn how Intuit is harnessing the power of generative AI across its platform and products. Intuit powers prosperity for our 100 million customers worldwide, and now the company is leveraging its investments in data and AI to create new, breakthrough experiences to transform the way consumers and small businesses prosper. The live stream starts at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time on September 6, 2023.
WHEN: Wednesday, September 6, 2023, from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. PT / 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. ET
WHERE: Tune in at http://intuitinnovationday.com/
WHY: Generative AI is transforming the way humans interact with technology. Intuit is uniquely positioned to lead the next wave of transformation and disruption given the company’s rich data platform, established AI foundation, commitment to data stewardship and responsible AI, and the introduction of its proprietary Intuit generative AI operating system (GenOS).
About Intuit
Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.
