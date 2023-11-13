MEDIA ALERT: Rambus Demonstrates CXL Platform Development Kit at SC23

Rambus Inc.:

What: Rambus Demonstrates CXL Platform Development Kit Enabling Memory Tiering for AI Infrastructure Who: Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider Where: Supercomputing 2023 (SC23) at the CXL Consortium Booth (Booth #1301) at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, CO When: November 14 -16, 2023. Exhibition begins at 10:00 a.m. MT.

This week at SC23, Rambus will demonstrate a CXL platform development kit (PDK) that enables module and system makers to prototype and test CXL-based memory expansion and pooling solutions for AI infrastructure and other advanced systems. The demonstration will show CXL memory tiering functionality in a production server running industry-standard benchmarking software.

The Rambus CXL PDK is interoperable with CXL 1.1 and CXL 2.0 capable processors and memory from all the major memory suppliers. It leverages today’s available hardware to accelerate the development of the full stack of next-generation CXL-based solutions (device, module, system and software).

The Rambus CXL PDK includes:

CXL hardware platform (add-in card), featuring Rambus CXL memory controller chip prototype

Advanced debug and visualization tools

CXL-compliant management framework and utilities

Fully customizable SDK for value-added features and vendor-specific commands

Join Rambus at SC23 in the CXL Consortium Booth (Booth 1301) to see the CXL PDK demonstration in action.

To learn more about SC23, visit https://www.rambus.com/event/sc23-supercomputing-2023/. To learn more about the Rambus CXL PDK, visit https://www.rambus.com/cxl-memory-initiative/.

Follow Rambus:

Company website: rambus.com

Rambus blog: rambus.com/blog

X (Formerly Twitter): @rambusinc

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/rambus

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/RambusInc

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory solutions that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world’s data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.

Source: Rambus Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231113436691/en/