Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Media Release: DynamiQ-X universal: a next generation micro-gas chromatograph built for global deployment



22.07.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST





Media Release

July 2026, Qmicro by Sensirion, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland

DynamiQ-X universal: a next generation micro-gas chromatograph built for global deployment

Qmicro by Sensirion announces the launch of the DynamiQ-X universal, a new addition to the DynamiQ-X series and a breakthrough in globally deployable micro-gas chromatograph technology. Engineered for organizations operating in demanding industrial and hazardous environments, the DynamiQ-X universal delivers true international readiness without compromise.

Certified to ATEX, IECEx and cQPSus, the DynamiQ-X universal meets stringent global compliance requirements, enabling safe and reliable deployment across Europe, North America and other international regions. A permanently attached Ex rated cable configuration ensures consistent installation standards, reduces variability and simplifies integration across a range of operational sites. For multinational companies, this universal design significantly reduces complexity by providing a single, standardized solution for worldwide use.

As part of the DynamiQ-X product family, the DynamiQ-X universal is a compact micro-gas chromatograph analyzer designed for continuous monitoring of gas mixtures in industrial processes and factory automation. The miniature instrument delivers a complete gas composition analysis in just 30 seconds. Leveraging advanced backflush-to-detector technology, it performs simultaneous foreflush and backflush analysis while protecting the GC column to extend durability and maintain high performance operation.

With its combination of worldwide certifications, standardized configuration and robust safety technology, the DynamiQ-X universal sets a new benchmark for global deployment. It empowers customers to operate safely and efficiently—anywhere in the world.

The DynamiQ-X universal is now available for worldwide use.

More information about the DynamiQ-X universal:

https://www.qmicro.com/products/versatile-gc-analyzers/dynamiq-x



About Qmicro by Sensirion

Qmicro offers high-tech products and solutions for on-line gas composition analysis enabled by micro-GC chip technology (MEMS). Application areas include industrial process control and automation. Qmicro has developed the “DynamiQ” micro-GC gas analyzer product line, and these on-line gas monitors are supplied in application-specific configurations to selected customers, typically system integrators, OEMs and expert distributors. The instruments are configured for one specific application and are therefore sold as analyzers for this single application. Qmicro has been part of Sensirion since 2021.

Sensirion is one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, Sensirion now employs around 1’200 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Sensirion sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. The company’s aim is to make the world smarter with pioneering sensor technology. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical technology and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production.

More information: www.qmicro.com