Meet the Ultra-Low-Cost Vanguard ETF That Has 33% of Its Holdings in Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft

In the span of just two years, the combined market cap of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has gone from $4.36 trillion to just over $10 trillion. Microsoft and Nvidia are already at the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI), while Apple plans to further integrate AI into its products and services.The rapid rise in the value of these three companies in a relatively short amount of time has changed the landscape of the broader market. They now make up nearly 20% of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and a staggering 44% of the tech sector.However, some investors may want even more exposure to growth than what an S&P 500 index fund could offer. You may also want to invest in companies like Nvidia Apple , and Microsoft while not being limited to a tech sector exchange-traded fund (ETF).