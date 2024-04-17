Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO)

Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Publication of Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting



17-Apr-2024 / 10:25 GMT/BST





Metro Bank Holdings plc (LSE: MTRO LN)

17 April 2024

Metro Bank Holdings plc (the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64

PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS

AND NOTICE OF 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Following the release on 13 March 2024 of the Company's preliminary results for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 (the "Preliminary Announcement"), the Company is pleased to announce that it has today published its Annual Report and financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 (the "2023 Annual Report and Accounts") and 2024 Notice of Annual General Meeting (“AGM”). This is the first Annual Report and Accounts for the Group since the insertion of a holding company in May 2023. The Annual Report and Accounts for Metro Bank PLC will be published later in April 2024.

The AGM will be held at First Floor, One Southampton Row, London WC1B 5HA on Tuesday, 21 May 2024 at 09:00am.

The following documents are available to view in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.metrobankonline.co.uk:

2023 Annual Report and Accounts; and

Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 21 May 2024.

Hard copies will be mailed in due course to those shareholders who have elected to receive them. In compliance with 9.6.1 of the Listing Rules, the above documents are also being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. The documents will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Attendance and Voting at the AGM

If you cannot attend the AGM in person, you may appoint a proxy by completing the Form of Proxy and returning it to the Company’s registrars: Equiniti, Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex, BN99 6DA, United Kingdom, or by voting online at www.sharevote.co.uk, so as to arrive no later than 09:00am on 17 May 2024. The return of a Form of Proxy will not prevent you from attending the AGM and voting in person should you wish.

Shareholder Questions at the AGM

We value the opportunity to engage with our shareholders. To encourage engagement, shareholders can submit questions to the Company in advance, and by no later than 09:00am on 17 May 2024, by emailing companysecretary@metrobank.plc.uk. Where possible, questions received by verified shareholders within the time prescribed will be addressed by the Chair of the meeting after the formal AGM business has ended.

Additional information

For the purposes of complying with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules (DTRs) and the requirements imposed on issuers though the DTRs, information required to be communicated in unedited full text was included in the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts. This was submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in unedited full text and will shortly be available for inspection. Furthermore, the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts are available at www.metrobankonline.co.uk.

Enquiries

For further information on this announcement, please contact:

Metro Bank Investor Relations

Paul Beaumont / Stella Gavaletakis

+44 (0) 20 3402 8900

IR@metrobank.plc.uk

Metro Bank Media Relations

Mona Patel

+44 (0) 7815 506845

pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk

Teneo

Haya Herbert‐Burns, Anthony Di Natale

+44 (0) 7342 031051/ +44 (0) 7880 715 975

Metrobank@teneo.com