|
17.04.2024 11:25:29
Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Publication of Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting
|
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO)
Metro Bank Holdings plc (LSE: MTRO LN)
17 April 2024
Metro Bank Holdings plc (the "Company")
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS
AND NOTICE OF 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Following the release on 13 March 2024 of the Company's preliminary results for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 (the "Preliminary Announcement"), the Company is pleased to announce that it has today published its Annual Report and financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 (the "2023 Annual Report and Accounts") and 2024 Notice of Annual General Meeting (“AGM”). This is the first Annual Report and Accounts for the Group since the insertion of a holding company in May 2023. The Annual Report and Accounts for Metro Bank PLC will be published later in April 2024.
The AGM will be held at First Floor, One Southampton Row, London WC1B 5HA on Tuesday, 21 May 2024 at 09:00am.
The following documents are available to view in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.metrobankonline.co.uk:
Hard copies will be mailed in due course to those shareholders who have elected to receive them. In compliance with 9.6.1 of the Listing Rules, the above documents are also being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. The documents will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Attendance and Voting at the AGM
If you cannot attend the AGM in person, you may appoint a proxy by completing the Form of Proxy and returning it to the Company’s registrars: Equiniti, Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex, BN99 6DA, United Kingdom, or by voting online at www.sharevote.co.uk, so as to arrive no later than 09:00am on 17 May 2024. The return of a Form of Proxy will not prevent you from attending the AGM and voting in person should you wish.
Shareholder Questions at the AGM
We value the opportunity to engage with our shareholders. To encourage engagement, shareholders can submit questions to the Company in advance, and by no later than 09:00am on 17 May 2024, by emailing companysecretary@metrobank.plc.uk. Where possible, questions received by verified shareholders within the time prescribed will be addressed by the Chair of the meeting after the formal AGM business has ended.
Additional information
For the purposes of complying with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules (DTRs) and the requirements imposed on issuers though the DTRs, information required to be communicated in unedited full text was included in the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts. This was submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in unedited full text and will shortly be available for inspection. Furthermore, the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts are available at www.metrobankonline.co.uk.
Enquiries
For further information on this announcement, please contact:
Metro Bank Investor Relations
Paul Beaumont / Stella Gavaletakis
+44 (0) 20 3402 8900
Metro Bank Media Relations
Mona Patel
+44 (0) 7815 506845
Teneo
Haya Herbert‐Burns, Anthony Di Natale
+44 (0) 7342 031051/ +44 (0) 7880 715 975
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BMX3W479
|Category Code:
|ACS
|TIDM:
|MTRO
|LEI Code:
|984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
|OAM Categories:
|1.1. Annual financial and audit reports
|Sequence No.:
|316269
|EQS News ID:
|1882735
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Metro Bank Holdings Plc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
17.04.24
|Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Publication of Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
02.04.24
|Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
01.03.24
|Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
29.02.24
|Appointment of Chief Financial Officer (EQS Group)
|
01.02.24
|Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
02.01.24
|Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
15.12.23
|Metro Bank retains residential mortgage portfolio (EQS Group)
|
14.12.23
|Board Update (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Metro Bank Holdings Plc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Metro Bank Holdings Plc Registered Shs
|0,36
|-1,11%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVersuch der Stabilisierung nach jüngsten Verlusten: ATX freundlich -- DAX stabil -- Asiatische Märkte beenden Handel fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt am Donnerstag leicht zu. Am deutschen Markt zeigt sich nur wenig Bewegung. An den asiatischen Märkten waren am Donnerstag Gewinne zu sehen.