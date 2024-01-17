Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says He Is "Hopeful" About The Future Of AI

(RTTNews) - Microsoft (MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella addressed the future of artificial intelligence and emphasized the importance of implementing safeguards to ensure safety against AI during his presentation at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

On Tuesday, during a conversation with Klaus Schwab, the chairperson of the World Economic Forum, Nadella said that he is "optimistic" and "hopeful" about the AI industry. However, he added that the countries should be on the same page in order to embrace a similar set of industry standards for AI.

Nadella further praised AI by saying that it has the power to significantly influence various industries, spanning from science and education to removing some of the "drudgery" of software engineering. "I think '24 will probably be the year where all of this will scale," he said.

While talking about the safety requirements, Nadella said that, "We should have a risk-based assessment of how to deploy this technology." He further emphasized the need to accept "the unintended consequences of any technology along with all the benefits".

The Chief Executive of Microsoft said, "People in our own industry are stepping it up to say, okay, here are the ways we are going to raise the standards on safety."

Nadella said that he believes a global regulatory approach would be "very desirable" citing that, it would otherwise "be very tough to contain, tough to enforce and tough to, quite frankly, move the needle even on some of the core research that is needed."

Microsoft plans to become a leader of AI industry with the help of OpenAI. The company initially invested in OpenAI in 2019, by contributing $1 billion in cash. At present, it holds a total investment of $13 billion in the ChatGPT maker company.