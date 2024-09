Microsoft Just Raised Its Dividend By Double Digits: What Investors Need to Know

Dividends that can grow above the rate of inflation for years can be huge wealth-builders over time.Although artificial intelligence (AI) stocks aren't exactly known for their dividends, some of these tech giants are now beginning to pay out dividends and to grow them by double-digit percentages.In fact, on Monday, the oldest dividend payer of the big AI tech stocks, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), announced a dividend increase of more than 10%. Here are the essential things to know about Redmond's new bigger payout to owners.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool