25.01.2022 23:17:46

Microsoft Q2 Results Beat Wall Street View, Cloud Business Revenue Slows Down; Shares Down 5%

(RTTNews) - Software giant Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Tuesday reported a strong second-quarter results, with both earnings and revenues trouncing Wall Street estimates. However, shares slipped 5% after cloud business growth slowed down.

Net income for the second quarter was $18.77 billion or $2.48 per share, up from $15.46 billion or $2.03 per share in the same quarter last year. Twenty-nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter.

Microsoft said its second-quarter revenues grew 20% to $51.73 billion from $43.08 billion last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $50.88 billion.

One of the primary driving factors for the results was the growth in the cloud business. Due to the pandemic, the entire world shifted to a work-from-home ecosystem, pushing the sale of cloud services for the company.

"Solid commercial execution, represented by strong bookings growth driven by long-term Azure commitments, increased Microsoft Cloud revenue to $22.1 billion, up 32% year over year" said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft.

The revenue from intelligent cloud services increased to $18.3 billion in the quarter, up 26% from last year, driven by Azure and other cloud services revenue growth of 46%. However, Azure and other cloud services revenues has slowed down compared to previous quarter's 50% growth.

MSFT closed Tuesday's trading at $288.49, down $7.88 or 2.66%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further dropped $15.09 or 5.23% in the after-hours trading.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten