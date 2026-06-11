Middle East Aktie
ISIN: JO3129311010
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11.06.2026 10:59:21
Middle East: US says it completed latest attacks on Iran
US Central Command had said it hit new targets in Iran in response to Tehran's "unwarranted and continued aggression." Iranian state media reported blasts in several parts of the country. Follow DW for more.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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