Mondelez Issues Voluntary Recall Of RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches

(RTTNews) - Mondelez Global LLC announced a voluntary recall of 70 cases of RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches distributed in eight U.S. states: New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Alabama.

The recall is limited to one SKU and two code dates that were previously recalled in July. Mondelez emphasized that this action is not an expansion of the earlier recall but is being conducted out of an abundance of caution.

The affected cartons contain individually wrapped packs that may be incorrectly labeled as the Cheese variety, even though the product inside may be Peanut Butter. This mislabeling poses a risk to individuals with peanut allergies, who could experience serious or potentially life-threatening reactions if they consume the product.

Importantly, all outer cartons are correctly labeled and include an allergen advisory statement indicating that the product "contains peanuts." The recall applies exclusively to RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich cartons with specific Best When Used By dates—January 8, 2026, and January 15, 2026—and the "AE" plant code. No other RITZ products or Mondelez Global LLC items are affected.

Cartons containing only RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches, or RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches and Variety Packs with different dates and plant codes, are not impacted by this recall.

To date, Mondelez has received no reports of injury or illness related to the product. The recall was initiated after the company discovered that 70 cases had been inadvertently shipped to a limited number of retailers in the affected states. Corrective actions are already underway.

Consumers with peanut allergies are advised not to consume the recalled products and to discard any items that match the affected description.