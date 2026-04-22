Moody's Reaffirms FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Moody's Corp. (MCO) reaffirmed its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance range for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $15.00 to $15.60 per share adjusted earnings in the range of $16.40 to $17.00 per share on revenue growth in the high-single-digit percent range.

On Monday, the Moody's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.03 per share of MCO Common Stock. The dividend will be payable on June 5, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2026.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, MCO is trading on the NYSE at $462.10, up $2.77 or 0.60 percent.

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