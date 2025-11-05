The Mosaic Aktie
WKN DE: A1JFWK / ISIN: US61945C1036
|
05.11.2025 03:52:15
Mosaic Co. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Mosaic Co. (MOS) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $411.40 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $122.20 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Mosaic Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.04 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 22.8% to $3.452 billion from $2.811 billion last year.
Mosaic Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $411.40 Mln. vs. $122.20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.29 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $3.452 Bln vs. $2.811 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Mosaic Comehr Nachrichten
|
04.11.25
|S&P 500-Titel The Mosaic-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in The Mosaic von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
03.11.25
|Ausblick: The Mosaic legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
28.10.25
|S&P 500-Papier The Mosaic-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine The Mosaic-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
21.10.25
|S&P 500-Wert The Mosaic-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in The Mosaic von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
20.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: The Mosaic stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.10.25
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 legt am Dienstagnachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
14.10.25
|S&P 500-Wert The Mosaic-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein The Mosaic-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
10.10.25
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 notiert letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu The Mosaic Comehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|The Mosaic Co
|24,01
|4,89%