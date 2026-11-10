Nasdaq-100 Correction: 2 Proven Winners That Can Buck Historic Volatility

Although the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven bull market over the last four years has sent Wall Street's major stock indexes to several record highs, the last few weeks have served as a reminder that stocks can, indeed, go down. Last week, on Nov. 5, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) logged the largest single-session point decline in its storied history (1,422 points), while the Nasdaq-100 reached a nearly 15% correction in a month.

While a retracement has arguably been long overdue for high-flying tech stocks, several bargains abound within the Nasdaq-100 for patient investors. Two proven winners from outside the tech sector, Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) and O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), can buck this historic volatility.

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