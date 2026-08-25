Nayax Aktie

Nayax für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C4XK / ISIN: IL0011751166

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
25.08.2026 12:27:57

Nayax To Acquire IPS Group To Expand Smart Parking

(RTTNews) - Nayax Ltd. (NYAX) has agreed to acquire IPS Group Inc. from Windjammer Capital Investors for $350 million in cash.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The transaction will be funded with cash on hand and approximately $150 million of new committed debt, with net leverage expected at about 3.8x at closing and below 3.0x by the end of 2027.

The acquisition is expected to expand the company's addressable cashless opportunity to approximately $342 billion by 2029, while providing cross-selling opportunities across payments, parking and EV charging.

IPS provides payment-enabled smart parking technology, including parking meters, mobile and text-based payments, enforcement and permitting software, vehicle detection and curb data analytics.

The company serves more than 250,000 parking spaces and operates across municipalities, universities and private parking operators.

IPS is expected to generate more than $90 million in 2026 revenue, with more than 60% recurring revenue and approximately $21 million in adjusted EBITDA.

The transaction values IPS at approximately 17x 2026E adjusted EBITDA, or about 12x including more than $8 million in expected run-rate EBITDA synergies.

The company said it expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to gross margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EPS and free cash flow conversion.

In the pre-market trading, Nayax is 6.39% higher at $49.13 on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nayax Ltd Registered Shs Unitary

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nayax Ltd Registered Shs Unitary

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nayax Ltd Registered Shs Unitary 46,32 -0,43% Nayax Ltd Registered Shs Unitary

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11:34 Greenlight Capital im 2. Quartal 2026: Diese Aktien setzte David Einhorn
24.08.26 Icahn-Depot im 2. Quartal 2026: Bei diesen Aktien griff der Investor zu
23.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 34
23.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 34: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
22.08.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

NVIDIA-Bilanz voraus: ATX in Grün -- DAX stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Handel tendiert am Dienstag deutlich in der Gewinnzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert im Plus. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen