|
06.03.2024 03:00:05
NetApp Fights Ransomware in Real-Time with Built-In Artificial Intelligence on Enterprise Storage Along with Enhanced Cyber-Resiliency Solutions
|
Amid increasing ransomware threats, new capabilities expand NetApp leadership in providing the quickest response and recovery to cyber disastersSINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 March 2024 - NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the intelligent data infrastructure company, today announced cyber-resiliency capabilities that will equip customers to better protect and recover their data in the face of ransomware threats. NetApp is one of the first to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) directly into enterprise primary storage to fight ransomware in real-time. The NetApp cyber-resiliency capabilities protect both primary and secondary data for organizations whether it is stored on-premises or in the cloud.
Cybercriminals are increasingly aiming ransomware attacks at critical infrastructure and supply chains where operational disruptions can cost millions of dollars, according to Forrester. As a result, 87 percent of C-suite and board-level executives ranked ransomware as a high, or the top, priority for their organization, according to the NetApp 2023 Data Complexity report. When cybercriminals breach perimeters, networks, and identities storage becomes the last line of defense for organizations' most critical data. With the threat of ransomware looming, organizations need solutions that not only protect their data but also quickly recover lost data and return to normal operations. NetApp is updating its cyber-resiliency solutions and leveraging the power of AI to give customers confidence that their data will be safe and accessible when they need it.
"NetApp is taking an aggressive and proactive approach to protecting our customers' data against cyber threats using artificial intelligence. We are the first storage vendor to explicitly and financially guarantee our data storage offerings against ransomware," said Mignona Cote, CSO at NetApp. "Today, we are furthering that leadership with updates that make defending data comprehensive, continuous, and simple for our customers."
NetApp is focused on designing data storage and management systems that maximize data protection and security while meeting data governance and compliance standards, with new updates that include:
"Today's cybersecurity teams face the monumental task of protecting their companies' data from ever-evolving threats, especially ransomware," said Archana Venkatraman, Research Director, Cloud Data Management, IDC. "NetApp's approach of delivering a secure, unified storage infrastructure makes storage foundational for ransomware protection and reduces the burden on cybersecurity teams. Companies looking to fortify their cyber resiliency and shifting protection left will increasingly look to vendors that take a secure-by-design approach and develop unified storage and data services."
"Using NetApp in our Advanced Technology Center, we significantly simplified our replication process for VMware virtual machines and their underlying datastores to meet or exceed recovery benchmarks," said Derek Elbert, Solutions Architect at WWT. "With NetApp's solutions, we successfully established the recovery policies for cloud volumes workloads or virtual machines with no existing DR strategy, managing everything through NetApp BlueXP. This transforms how we operate disaster recovery for VMware."
"To store sensitive genomics and health data, we have to use the right technology with layers of security built in," said Mark Cowley, Deputy Director at Children's Cancer Institute. "With NetApp, we can be very confident that we are sharing the right data only to authorized researchers. The last line of defense is your weakest web-based system, so we've implemented role-based access and added resilience to all of our tools."
The latest cyber resiliency updates from NetApp empower organizations to proactively address cybersecurity threats in complex hybrid and multicloud environments, leveraging AI to identify threats and prevent disruptions to their operations.
To learn more about the NetApp cyber-resiliency offerings visit: www.netapp.com/cyber-resilience/
*Specific terms and conditions will apply. Customers must apply for coverage by the guarantee.
Additional Resources
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About NetApp
NetApp is the intelligent data infrastructure company, combining unified data storage, integrated data services, and CloudOps solutions to turn a world of disruption into opportunity for every customer. NetApp creates silo-free infrastructure, harnessing observability and AI to enable the industry's best data management. As the only enterprise-grade storage service natively embedded in the world's biggest clouds, our data storage delivers seamless flexibility. In addition, our data services create a data advantage through superior cyber resilience, governance, and application agility. Our CloudOps solutions provide continuous optimization of performance and efficiency through observability and AI. No matter the data type, workload, or environment, with NetApp you can transform your data infrastructure to realize your business possibilities. Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
News Source: Media OutReach
06/03/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NetApp Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
06.03.24
|NetApp Turbocharges AI Innovation with Intelligent Data Infrastructure (EQS Group)
|
06.03.24
|NetApp Fights Ransomware in Real-Time with Built-In Artificial Intelligence on Enterprise Storage Along with Enhanced Cyber-Resiliency Solutions (EQS Group)
|
04.03.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier NetApp-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in NetApp von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
01.03.24
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ Composite bewegt sich zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
01.03.24
|Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 letztendlich in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
01.03.24
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ Composite am Freitagnachmittag mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
01.03.24
|Gewinne in New York: S&P 500 auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
01.03.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite mittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu NetApp Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NetApp Inc.
|94,75
|-1,51%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Zinsentscheid der EZB: US-Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen -- ATX letztlich stabil -- DAX schließt nach neuer Bestmarke höher -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag wenig bewegt, während der deutsche Leitindex auf ein nees Allzeithoch stieg. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Donnerstag in Grün. An den Börsen in Fernost waren Minuszeichen zu sehen.