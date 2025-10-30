Hasbro Aktie

Hasbro

WKN: 859888 / ISIN: US4180561072

30.10.2025 09:23:00

Netflix Leans Into Success of 'KPop Demon Hunters' With New Hasbro and Mattel Partnerships. Is It Enough to Excite Investors?

When you've got a smash hit on your hands, you've got to monetize it. And that's just what Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is doing with its surprisingly successful KPop Demon Hunters franchise.The streaming juggernaut has announced it will partner with both Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) and Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) to offer all kinds of themed toys, games, and collectibles to consumers. But does it really require multiple toymakers to monetize a single film? And will it make a difference to the company's share price?Image source: Netflix.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
