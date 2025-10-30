Hasbro Aktie
WKN: 859888 / ISIN: US4180561072
|
30.10.2025 09:23:00
Netflix Leans Into Success of 'KPop Demon Hunters' With New Hasbro and Mattel Partnerships. Is It Enough to Excite Investors?
When you've got a smash hit on your hands, you've got to monetize it. And that's just what Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is doing with its surprisingly successful KPop Demon Hunters franchise.The streaming juggernaut has announced it will partner with both Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) and Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) to offer all kinds of themed toys, games, and collectibles to consumers. But does it really require multiple toymakers to monetize a single film? And will it make a difference to the company's share price?Image source: Netflix.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hasbro Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
29.10.25
|S&P 500-Titel Hasbro-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Hasbro von vor 5 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.25
|S&P 500-Wert Hasbro-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Hasbro-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.25