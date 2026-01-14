Warner Bros. Discovery Aktie
WKN DE: A3DJQZ / ISIN: US9344231041
|
14.01.2026 23:51:02
Netflix's Bid to Acquire Warner Bros. Discovery Just Got a Boost From an Unlikely Source
In early December, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) agreed to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $72 billion. The move kicked off a high-profile battle that has raged ever since, and the ensuing drama has the makings of a made-for-streaming movie. Since then, Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ: PSKY) has been doing its level best to scuttle the deal, eager to pick up Warner Bros. for itself.Reports emerged today that Netflix is considering amending its bid, making an all-cash offer for Warner Bros.' studio and streaming assets. The remaining assets of the company, namely the legacy cable and broadcast television stations -- including CNN, TNT Sports (in the U.S.), Discovery, and several broadcast channels in Europe -- would be spun off before the close of the deal, into a new entity dubbed Discovery Global. The value of these Discovery Global shares may ultimately tip the balance in Netflix's favor (more on that in a moment).Image source: Netflix.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
