Newell Brands Aktie

Newell Brands für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 860036 / ISIN: US6512291062

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.10.2026 14:13:36

Newell Brands Appoints Guillermo Beade As COO

(RTTNews) - Consumer goods company Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) announced Tuesday the appointment of Guillermo Beade as Chief Operating Officer, effective October 26, 2026. Beade will report to Chris Peterson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and will join the company's Executive Committee.

As Chief Operating Officer, Beade will have enterprise accountability for the central marketing, sales, and supply chain functions, globally. He will work to build greater connectivity across these functions and develop the global structure, systems, technology, processes, and talent that enable the business to operate more effectively and efficiently.

Beade is a seasoned global CPG executive and has more than 30 years of leadership experience at SC Johnson, PepsiCo, and Unilever. He has led multibillion-dollar businesses across North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

Most recently, Beade served as President of SC Johnson Consumer Brands North America, the company's preeminent business unit. Prior to that, he served as Chief Executive Officer of SC Johnson Lifestyle Brands.

Earlier in his career, he held senior commercial and general management roles at PepsiCo and began his career at Unilever in Latin America.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Newell Brands Inc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Newell Brands Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Newell Brands Inc 4,93 -0,48% Newell Brands Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 42: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 42
17.10.26 KW 42: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
16.10.26 KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet Handel leichter -- DAX schlussendlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Dienstag abwärts, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt letztlich kaum verändert tendierte. Die US-Börsen notieren fester. Die Märkte in Asien zeigten sich am Dienstag mehrheitlich mit Verlusten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen